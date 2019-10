× Police responding to shots fired call at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are responding to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Wolfchase Galleria mall Sunday afternoon.

Police say no injuries are reported and no victim has been located.

The shots were fired near Macy’s, police said.

There is a heavy police presence at the mall. Police say they are working to clear the area.

This story will be updated.