Police identify two men killed in Orange Mound double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified the two men who were killed in double shooting in Orange Mound.

Police say that Marcus Brooks and Marqual Rivers were shot and killed on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Police made the scene at around 9 p.m. that night.

Officers found both victims in the 2300 block of Pendleton Street, just north of Ketchum Road.

Rivers was pronounced dead on the scene, while Brooks was taken to the hospital. Brooks was pronounced dead the hospital.

According to police, Brooks and Rivers were standing in the common area of an apartment complex when someone drove by and shot them both.

Police believe that two vehicles were involved in the shooting. They say one vehicle is possibly a white Chrysler 200, and the other one might be a black Infinity.

Soon after the shooting, neighbors told WREG that both victims lived in the apartments, and at least one had several children.

Police have not released suspect information yet.

If you have any information regarding this double homicide, please call or text Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274). You can also the online CrimeStoppers Tip form.