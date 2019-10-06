× Man killed in Holly Springs stabbing

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — The Holly Springs Police Department say that a man was stabbed to death on Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 900 block of Hwy 4 East. Officers responded to the scene at just before 5 a.m.

Police say that a woman told officers that she had stabbed man who had forced himself into her apartment.

Officers found the man unresponsive, lying on the floor. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Holly Springs police say that this is currently an “active and ongoing” investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.