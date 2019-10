× Human bones found by boater at Riverside Marina

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Human bones were found by a boater Sunday morning at the Riverside Marina, Memphis police said.

Officers were called to the marina in Martin Luther King Jr. Riverside Park at 10 a.m., where a boater told them he found the remains.

By Sunday evening, police said the remains had been verified as human.

No identification has been made, police said.

35.095396 -90.083420