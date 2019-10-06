× Fire that damaged downtown motel determined to be arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire that damaged a vacant motel near AutoZone Park on Sunday was intentionally set, the Memphis Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the former Vista Inn & Suites at 265 Union Ave. at 5 p.m. Three rooms were suffered about $10,000 in damage.

Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. Anyone wiht information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The area around the motel is slated to be redeveloped as part of the Union Row project.