Fire that damaged downtown motel determined to be arson

Posted 10:16 pm, October 6, 2019, by

courtesy MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire that damaged a vacant motel near AutoZone Park on Sunday was intentionally set, the Memphis Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the former Vista Inn & Suites at 265 Union Ave. at 5 p.m. Three rooms were suffered about $10,000 in damage.

Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. Anyone wiht information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The area around the motel is slated to be redeveloped as part of the Union Row project.

 

Google Map for coordinates 35.141243 by -90.048388.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.