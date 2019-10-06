× East Memphis church burns again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vacant East Memphis church that was the scene of a suspicious fire this summer burned for the second time in less than four months Sunday night.

Firefighters were battling a blaze at the structure at Perkins and Princeton around 11 p.m. There was no word on the cause.

ATF and FBI investigators looked into another fire at the church June 27.

The building was scheduled to be demolished for a housing development, but developers said the fire investigation pushed back that timetable.