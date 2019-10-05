× Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend in South Memphis on Friday night.

The stabbing happened in the 1500 block of Victor Street. Police arrived to the scene at around 8:15 p.m.

Officers found one man who had been stabbed in the chest, near his left armpit. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition, and one person was detained on the scene.

Jonisha Mickens, 22, has been arrested in connection with this stabbing.

According to court documents, a witness told police that Mickens and the victim were arguing in the street when Mickens stabbed the victim. The witness reportedly told police that Mickens fled the scene in a brown Nissan Altima.

Officers went to Micken’s house and arrested her. Court documents say that while she was in the backseat of the squad car, Mickens blurted out, “I’m nervous because I stabbed him.”

Mickens and the victim had been dating for the past three years, and have a 2-month-old child together.

Mickens is charged with aggravated assault. She is expected to be in court on Monday.