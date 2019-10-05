Surveillance video shows moments after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New surveillance video shows the moments after a man was shot early Friday morning outside a house in Hickory Hill.

The video shows the victim running, appearing to limp after being shot in the foot, as another person takes off after one of the suspects. It all unfolded around 3 a.m. on Oak Chase Lane.

The man who captured the surveillance video didn’t want to show his face or share his name, but said he was up late when he heard eight gunshots.

“It sounded like it was right at my window,” he said. “Of course I didn’t do anything at first. I wasn’t gonna run to my window and look out or open my door and look out.”

It all happened so quickly, he wasn’t sure where the bullets had ended up.

“I was feeling my body to see if I was hit, number one,” he said. “And the second thing was, my wife sleeps in the back bedroom. That was my second concern, was my wife.”

Police say the victim was sitting in his car a few houses down when he noticed two guys trying to get into another car in his yard. He chased them, and that’s when one of the suspects started shooting, hitting him in the foot.

Investigators believe both suspects may have been kids.

“And they do stupid things,” the neighbor said. “They just wanna break into a car just to break into a car. They might get a CD out of it, you know. Just seems like there’s better things to do than that.”

The victim will be OK, and this man says nothing is going to drive him and his wife out of the place they’ve called home for decades.

“I’m gonna be here,” he said. “That’s not gonna take me away from my neighborhood. Our neighborhood is our people, and we’ve just got to keep educating them and encouraging them to see where their kids are at night.”

Police have only released vague descriptions of the suspects.

If you know anything that could help, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.