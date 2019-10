× Man stabbed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was stabbed in South Memphis on Friday night.

The stabbing happened in the 1500 block of Victor Street. Police arrived to the scene at around 8:15 p.m.

Officers found one man who had been stabbed. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that this appears to have be a domestic violence situation, and that one person has been detained.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.