Baby turtle dies after eating over 100 pieces of plastic, Florida nature center says

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Florida nature center released a heartbreaking photo highlighting the extent of plastic pollution in the ocean, WPTV reported.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center shared a photo of a baby turtle who died after consuming 104 pieces of plastic. In the photo, the turtle, described as being able to fit in the palm of a hand, is laying next to the multicolored plastics found in its stomach.

According to Gumbo Limbo, this time of year is called “washback” season; it’s when recently hatched turtles start to wash back up along the coast.

Of the 121 turtles that have washed up this year, dozens have died, according to WPTV. All of the turtles that died have had plastic in their intestines.