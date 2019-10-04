Find Memphis elections results here

Whitehaven man accused of trying to rape 14-year-old out walking a dog

Posted 11:30 am, October 4, 2019, by

Eric Brooks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rape a 14-year-old who was out walking her dog in Whitehaven.

According to police, the teenager was walking in the area of East Holmes and Tulane Road when 45-year-old Eric Brooks approached her. The man offered her $50 if she would have sex with him.

When the victim refused, she said the man forced her to the side of a house and pulled down both their pants. The victim was able to fight off her attacker and ran back to a nearby home where she was staying for help.

Brooks was arrested a short time later. He was charged with sexual battery, attempted aggravated statutory rape, indecent exposure and solicitation of a minor.

