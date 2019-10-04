× Utah man accused of sodomizing 11-year-old girl while giving her tattoo

SALT LAKE CITY – A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police said an 11-year-old girl told them the man sodomized her while giving her a tattoo, KUTV reported.

KUTV reported a concerned grandmother contacted police after her granddaughter said another girl had been assaulted by Michael Easley.

Police said the victim initially denied anything happened. Her friend said they were at Easley’s home and that the man had been giving the victim a tattoo. The victim eventually told police she had gone to his house for marijuana and cigarettes, according to the probable cause statement.

Easley is facing charges of sodomy on a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and unlawful tattooing of a minor, police said. He is currently being held without bail.