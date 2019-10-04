Tigers enjoy another sold out Memphis Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Thursday night the Tigers held their annual Memphis Madness event. The fun started off with the Tigers unveiling their brand new floor for the season.

Top 25 recruits Devin Askew, Moussa Cisse, Kennedy Chandler, and number 3 ranked player, Jalen green, were in attendance. Also sitting court side was Grizzlies Ja Morant.

As for the activities, it was the team of DJ Jeffries and Arielle Wilson winning the skills competition.

In the three point contest sharp shooting freshman Lester Quinones made it to the finals but was upset by lady Tiger Alana Davis.

That's when rap star Future showed up, joining Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo. Turning things up a notch just in time for the dunk contest. Young Dolph and Key Glock would also perform later.

As for the dunk contest Damion Baugh decided to dunk over his competition! Going over James Wiseman, for the win.

The Tigers now get ready for their exhibition opener as they’ll host CBU in roughly 3 weeks.