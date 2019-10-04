× Robert De Niro’s attorney calls gender discrimination complaint absurd

LOS ANGELES — An attorney for Robert De Niro is disputing allegations of gender discrimination by a former employee against the actor.

Graham Chase Robinson, who worked at De Niro’s company, Canal Productions, claims in a lawsuit filed Thursday that De Niro used sexist language and made suggestive jokes in her presence while she was employed there. She also alleges that she was paid less than her male colleagues and was given “female duties like housework.”

“Robert De Niro is someone who has clung to old mores,” Robinson’s complaint states. “He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals. He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms. Robinson is a casualty of this attitude.”

“The allegations made by Graham Chase Robinson against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd,” Tom Harvey, De Niro’s attorney, said in a statement to CNN.

Robinson, who was first hired as an assistant to De Niro in 2008 and was promoted to Vice President of Production & Finance, was sued by De Niro’s company in August for breach of fiduciary responsibilities. The company claims Robinson binge-watched 55 episodes of “Friends” on the job and ran up massive bills for personal use on a corporate American Express card.

CNN has contacted Robinson’s representative for comment.

In Robinson’s countersuit, she claims De Niro’s complaint “concocted false allegations” and came only after her attorney had notified him that she was considering filing a lawsuit. She is seeking $12 million in damages.