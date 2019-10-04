× Police: Motorcyclist injured during two-car crash downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit in a two-car crash downtown Friday night.

Memphis Police said around 10 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the two-car crash at Union and Danny Thomas.

One vehicle ran the red light and struck the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist went to the hospital critical, but was later downgraded to non-critical condition.

Police say the driver of the car fled the scene. Officers later found the car in the 700 block of Alston.

Police learned that the car had been reported stolen out of Jackson, Tennessee.

Police originally reported that a pedestrian was also hit during the crash. They later learned that there was no pedestrian involved.

Police say the suspect who is responsible for the crash remains at large.