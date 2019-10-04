× Pedestrian hit during two-car crash downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit in a two-car crash downtown Friday night.

Memphis Police said around 10 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the two-car crash at Union and Danny Thomas. A pedestrian was also hit during the crash.

Police did not give any information about the cars involved or how the pedestrian was struck.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers are still on the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update this story with new details if we learn more.