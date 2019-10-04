Memphis City Council Districts 1 and 7 head to runoffs in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City Council District 7 race is heading to a runoff after Thursday's election.

After voters cast their ballots, there was no final decision on who would oversee District 7, which covered much of North Memphis, Frayser, Uptown and Mud Island.

"I think you really just need to know what's going on in your community, your neighborhood and your country," Neicely Brooks, a District 7 resident, said.

Of the nine candidates vying for the council seat, no one, including current council member Berlin Boyd, earned enough votes to seal the deal. The winner of Thursday's race needed 50% of votes to win.

This means voters like Brooks will once again cast a ballot. Brooks said his ballot will not be in favor of Boyd.

"He has had his chance," Brooks said. "You didn't do nothing the first four years. Why give you four more?"

Yolanda Herring disagreed with her neighbor, saying she's hopeful that by keeping things the same person in office, it will bring changes to the community.

"There's more to be done," Herring said. "Actions speak louder than words."

Boyd received 30% of Thursday's votes, while challenger Michalyn Easter-Thomas collected 20% — both coming up short of the necessary 50% threshold required to claim the seat.

Regardless of which way voters choose, Brooks and Herring both agreed, every vote can make a difference.

Easter-Thomas told WREG her team is having a strategy meeting Friday night.

We also reached out to Berlin Boyd but have not heard back.

The runoff election, which will also include District 1, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14.