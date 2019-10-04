× Man threatens to carve out juvenile’s eyes with fork before attack, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after threatening to carve out a juvenile’s eyes with a fork and attacking him with a knife.

It happened on October 2 in the 1300 block of Tunstall.

When police arrived, the victim told them it all started after he and Reginald Laird became involved in an argument. The older man reportedly armed himself with a fork and threatened to carve out the victim’s eyes.

The victim stated that he had to defend himself by pushing the 62-year-old away.

That’s when Laird reportedly armed himself with a steak knife and threatened to kill the juvenile before attacking him. The juvenile sustained a cut to his stomach and his wrist.

A witness confirmed the incident to police.

Laird was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.