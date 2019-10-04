Find Memphis elections results here

Live at 9: Memphis International Auto Show, tacos, Ranger Bluegrass Festival & Sinbad

Posted 10:25 am, October 4, 2019, by

Memphis International Auto Show

Engines will be revving at the Memphis Cook Convention Center for the annual Memphis International Auto Show. WREG’s Melissa Moon got a behind-the-scenes look at the some of the hundreds of cars on display this weekend.

National Taco Day

It's National Taco Day and there's no better time to have Chef Brad Glover from Babalu in the Studio B kitchen!

Comedian Sinbad

He's one of the best stand-up comedians in the business and this weekend you'll be able to see Sinbad live right here in Memphis at Chuckles Comedy House.

Ranger Bluegrass Festival

The Ranger Bluegrass Festival has toe-tapping music and fun for the entire family. Jim Hurst and Alice Hasen stopped by Studio B to give us a preview of what we can expect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.