Live at 9: Memphis International Auto Show, tacos, Ranger Bluegrass Festival & Sinbad

Memphis International Auto Show
Engines will be revving at the Memphis Cook Convention Center for the annual Memphis International Auto Show. WREG’s Melissa Moon got a behind-the-scenes look at the some of the hundreds of cars on display this weekend.
National Taco Day
It's National Taco Day and there's no better time to have Chef Brad Glover from Babalu in the Studio B kitchen!
Comedian Sinbad
He's one of the best stand-up comedians in the business and this weekend you'll be able to see Sinbad live right here in Memphis at Chuckles Comedy House.
Ranger Bluegrass Festival
The Ranger Bluegrass Festival has toe-tapping music and fun for the entire family. Jim Hurst and Alice Hasen stopped by Studio B to give us a preview of what we can expect.