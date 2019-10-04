In this July 9, 2019, file photo Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new soccer club stadium in East Ridge, Tenn. Tennessee would become the first state in the nation to receive its Medicaid funding in a lump sum under a proposal seeking to drastically overhaul the program that provides health care services to low-income and disabled residents. Nearly four months after Lee signed off on the idea, state officials released details of the estimated $7.9 billion Medicaid block grant plan Tuesday, Sept. 17 with the intent of submitting the final product to the federal government in November. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)
Lee: Tennessee panel expected to address Confederate bust
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee’s Capitol Commission will soon meet for the first time in more than two years.
Lee said Thursday he expects the state panel to address the contentious bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest. The bust has been on display inside the state Capitol for decades.
Lee has said he supports adding some sort of context around the bust but has not called for its removal.
The Capitol Commission last met in September 2017, where it voted 7-5 against removing the bust. Members include Tennessee’s secretary of state, state treasurer and state comptroller.