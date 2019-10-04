× Intervening parent threatened with gun after boy, girl attacked at community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis mother is fuming after her 14-year-old son was attacked by three boys at the Sexton Community Center.

Terrica Dunn said her son goes to the community center almost every day and usually has no issues.

“They’re doing positive things,” Dunn said.

But on Sept. 19, while Dunn’s son was at the community center watching football practice with his friend, Dunn said three boys walked up and attacked him. She said her son doesn’t know why.

“Totally out of line, totally out of line,” she said.

A police report said the boys approached Dunn’s son and asked if he wanted to fight. When he punched one of them, the report says the other two began beating him.

“By the time I got up to the gym, he had three big knots on his head,” Dunn said.

At the same time, Dunn said three women began attacking her son’s friend — a girl.

When the girl’s mother showed up and tried to stop the attack, she told police that one of the women pointed a gun at her and her daughter.

“Which had me very upset because it’s not that serious to pull out a gun in front of a park full of kids,” Dunn said.

Police arrested Mary Peterson early this week and charged her with aggravated assault, but two other named female suspects haven’t been arrested.

Weeks later, police still haven’t said if they’ve made any arrests in the attack on Dunn’s son.

“We didn’t know no names,” Dunn said. “We didn’t know anything, and I still don’t know any names, don’t know who did it.”