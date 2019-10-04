HUD Secretary Ben Carson gets a look at Union Row, South City

HUD Secretary Ben Carson in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the key members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet was in Memphis Friday to take a look at the new Union Row project.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson, along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Congressman David Kustoff, visited the site of the nearly $1 billion, multi-use development.

The project was made possible thanks in part to incentives from HUD’s Opportunity Zone program. The incentives are given to developers who invest in blighted, economically depressed areas.

“I know this is going to be highly successful and what this will do, it will stimulate more activity elsewhere,” Carson said.

Carson also visited South City to see the progress on HUD’s new housing development, which replaced Foote Homes.

