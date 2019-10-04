× Hickory Hill shooting sends victim to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Hickory Hill.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Oak Chase Lane.

According to police, two men were sitting in a car at a friend’s home when something prompted them to start chasing individuals who may have been juveniles. One of the individuals being chased then shot an adult male in the foot.

The shooting victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, the Memphis Fire Department told WREG.

No word yet on any suspect information.