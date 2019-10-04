Find Memphis elections results here as they come in

Hickory Hill shooting sends victim to the hospital

Posted 5:03 am, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12AM, October 4, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting in  Hickory Hill.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Oak Chase Lane.

According to police, two men were sitting in a car at a friend’s home when something prompted them to start chasing individuals who may have been juveniles. One of the individuals being chased then shot an adult male in the foot.

The shooting victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, the Memphis Fire Department told WREG.

No word yet on any suspect information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.