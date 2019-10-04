× Four teenagers indicted on murder charges after 12-day crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four teenagers have been indicted on multiple charges after a 12-day crime spree last November.

Djuantay Jacocks, 19, Jason Poole, 18, and Mardavis Thomas and Jaylon Causey, both 17, were indicted on first-degree murder charges after 49-year-old Belinda Humphreys was shot and killed.

She and her husband were reportedly stopped at a stop sign at the corner of Truman and Ozan Street when two of the defendants tried to open their car doors. One of the males then started shooting into the car.

Humphreys’ husband survived the shooting.

The District Attorney’s office said prior to that deadly encounter the suspects robbed a pair walking their dogs on Vaughn and then stole a man’s pickup truck and wallet at gunpoint on Isabelle.

Jacocks and Thomas were also indicted on aggravated robbery, theft of property and attempted aggravated robbery charges in connection to several incidents between November 15 and 27.

Poole was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Jacocks, Thomas and Causey were all captured after a short police chase on foot in November 2018. Poole was arrested the next day.

Prosecutors say there were more than half a dozen victims of the crimes.