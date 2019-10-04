× Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DUI following Highway 385 accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old Collierville man faces multiple charges after a deadly crash on Highway 385 early Thursday morning.

First responders said when they arrived at the two-vehicle crash on Bill Morris Parkway near Riverdale the driver of a red Ford Focus was unresponsive. The driver was later pronounced deceased.

A witness to the crash told police that they saw the other driver – who was later identified by police as James Seward- flee the scene on foot.

Police said Seward had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol when he was detained. He even told authorities “I had a couple of drinks….I crashed my car into the wall.”

Seward was charged with failure to maintain due care, DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and vehicular homicide.