Disturbing allegations at Mississippi community college lead to expulsions of football players

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Disturbing allegations have surfaced in Coahoma County, where a bullying investigation at Coahoma Community College has led to the expulsion of multiple members of the football team.

But some close to the school are claiming the students being punished were the ones trying to help the victim.

The campus at Coahoma Community College was quiet Friday afternoon, as scary allegations swirled around it’s football team.

“It’s sad and disturbing," student Liteca Fowler said.

“If stuff like that can happen to someone, then it’s not really safe to be out here," student Xavier Melton said.

The school released a statement about the incident, which took place Wednesday, confirming a student was detained following a bullying and intimidation complaint.

The statement goes on to say the student was eventually turned over to the sheriff’s department and then released.

But some students are telling a much darker story that we’re working to learn more about.

We do know a number of players have been suspended or expelled, but when we tried to get exact numbers, school officials went silent.

WREG went to Coahoma Community College and reached out to the interim athletic director, the head football coach and the sports information director. None of them responded to our requests for comment.

While they wait for more facts to come out, students are frustrated no adults are being held accountable.

“They need to kick the adults out and the students," Melton said. "They need to ask more questions, too. They need to check the cameras and see if they can find any more information other than what they heard."

We also reached out to the sheriff’s department and numerous student athletes at Coahoma Community College and are waiting to hear back.