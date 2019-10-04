‘Dank Vapes’ product identified as common cause of vaping illnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a drug on the streets of Shelby County that’s raising alarms and has even gotten the attention of the CDC.

A local woman said when she smoked a product from Dank Vapes, she was sent to the hospital, turning what was supposed to be a fun-filled vacation into a nightmare.

“Since I did the THC cartridge, I have to use an inhaler,” she said.

The woman we spoke with asked not to be identified.

She said she is an avid vaper of nicotine and THC products and has been doing so with no complications for six years, until she said she got a tainted Dank Vape.