Bright Spot: Service helps seniors get where they need to go

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For $1.50 a mile, seniors can have the service they desire.

"That is less expensive than it is taking a taxi and it is probably a little more expensive than taking a bus, but who wants to make four stops going to the doctor?"

Pat Hickman and the drivers at ITN Memphis provide rides to seniors and those with poor eyesight. The service is for people who live inside the I-240 loop, but drivers will take customers anywhere in greater Memphis.

"Oh I love it. I absolutely love it."

Orange Mound resident Mary Mitchell has been using the service for three years. It's an option she called a blessing.

"They`re very personable. They`re very caring. They really treat you like royalty," the 83-year-old said.

"You see the personable service I`m talking about."

When WREG's Symone Woolridge caught up with them, Hickman was taking Mitchell to the doctor's office. After a pretty quick ride to her appointment, the two sat and waited together in the lobby, a task Hickman said sets ITN apart from other ride services.

"We do arm and arm, door to door transportation. We help you get into the doctor's appointment, checked in. We`ll help you get your groceries out of the grocery store and into your house."

That personable services leads to quite the bond.

"My drivers want to be doing this. They get pleasure out of doing this," said Hickman. "They don`t have to do it to make a living and to put food on the table."