MEMPHIS -- Week seven of the High School football season gave us a thriller between rivals Briarcrest and CBHS.

Saints score the game winning touchdown with just 12 seconds to go to stay unbeaten, beating the Wave 21-17.

ECS ends Lausanne's 18 game region winning streak, 21-14.

Freedom Prep records its sixth shutout of the season in seven games, improving to 7-0, 47-0 over Westwood.

Other winners on Friday night include Wooddale and the Southaven Chargers.