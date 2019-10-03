× Third man indicted in Lauderdale County murder of pregnant woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third man has been indicted in the murder of a pregnant woman whose body was found along a road in Henning, Tennessee last year.

Jessica Hunt, 27, was found shot to death along Berry Morrow Road on June 15, 2018.

Tommy Taylor, 40, was charged Wednesday with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, once count of especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, theft and accessory after the fact, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail with a bond of $1 million on Wednesday.

Sequna Copeland and Bryson Bonds had already been indicted in the case.