× Police searching for suspect following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is fighting for his life after being shot Wednesday evening in South Memphis.

Memphis police responded to Boyd Street around 11 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.