One killed in shooting on Pendleton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting Thursday night, Memphis police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pendleton, the Pendleton Pines Apartments, at 7:30.

A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not give his age.

There was no description of the suspect available. Call 528-CASH with tips.