Memphians deciding all 13 City Council seats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis mayor's race was not the only important election in the city on Thursday, as voters also decided all 13 City Council seats.

Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland is projected to win re-election at press time, and though not all incumbents for City Council fared as well as the mayor, most of City Council will be returning.

City Council District 1 will go into a runoff election on Nov. 15, as Rhonda Logan and current council member Sherman Greer both did not hit the 50% threshold to win the seat. District 7 will also have a runoff election Nov. 15 between current council member Berlin Boyd and challenger Michalyn Easter-Thomas.

The Council seat for District 2 was won by incumbent Frank Colvett Jr. District 3 was won by the incumbent Patrice Robinson.

Incumbent Jamita Swearengen won the District 4 seat, and incumbent Worth Morgan won the seat for District 5.

For Council District 6, Edmund Ford Sr. received 66% of votes with 12 of 20 precincts reporting at press time.

The Council seat for Super District 8-1 was fairly tightly contested with 49 of 63 precincts reporting. J.B. Smiley Jr. and incumbent Gerre Currie were the top vote-getters with 34% and 27% of votes, respectively.

Super District 8-2 was won by the incumbent council member Cheyenne Johnson. Incumbent Martavius Jones won Super District 8-3.

In Super District 9-1, Chase Carlisle (51%) and Erika Sugarmon (49%) were in a tightly contested race at press time, with 61 of 64 precincts reporting.

The incumbent Ford Canale won re-election in Super District 9-2. Jeff Warren is projected to win the race in Super District 9-3.

Super Districts do not go into runoffs.

Myron Lowery is projected to win the race for city court clerk.

The local sales tax referendum that would provide more funds for public safety was passed with 52% voting for the referendum and 48% voting against it.