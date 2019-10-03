× Man arrested after failing to care for vulnerable family member, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he failed to care for a vulnerable family member in his care.

On October 1, officers said they were called to Methodist University Hospital after Steven McDougle brought the woman in with “extensive” facial injuries, a possibly re-broken leg and a severe infection. The cast on her leg had become permanently attached to her skin, she had staples in her body that had skin grown over them, and the skin on her foot came off when doctors tried to remove her socks.

Bloodwork done on the patient also showed high enzyme levels. Police said that could indicate that the patient had been assaulted or had not been moved for extended periods.

McDougle told hospital staff that he brought her in after she fell off the bed.

Police noted in their report that the suspect was treated for an injury to his hand and left the facility before they arrived.

McDougle was charged with domestic assault and willful physical abuse/gross negligence or a person 60 years of age or older.