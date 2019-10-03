Strickland projected to win second term as Memphis mayor; Herenton, Sawyer concede

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Jim Strickland will win a second term as Memphis mayor, according to incomplete and unofficial returns Thursday night.

Returns as of 9 p.m. showed Strickland, a former city council member, with about 63% of the vote to Willie Herenton’s 29%. Tami Sawyer had 6%.

“Thank you all for sticking around for Round 2,” he told his campaign team at a victory speech. “Memphis is better and stronger than where we found it four years ago.”

Herenton, former five-term mayor of Memphis, conceded and said he wished Strickland well. He also said it would be his last political race.

“This was the last political contest that you’ll see Willie Herenton in,” he said.

Tami Sawyer, the county commissioner also challenging Strickland, conceded the race a few minutes later.