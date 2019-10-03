× Family of accused killer says he was at cell phone store during shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been two days since the murder of a Raleigh woman and people are still looking for answers — including the accused murderer’s family members.

Family members of 19-year-old Roderick Barber’s family claim he’s innocent. They say since Barber’s arrest in connection to the death of Margret Gaddy, they’ve received several death threats.

“My heart really goes out to the family and my prayers are with them. I definitely hope they find the real killer,” said a family member, who did not want to be identified.

Court documents show at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, Memphis police responded to a shooting on Spring Valley Cove in Raleigh.

A witness told investigators that Barber walked toward Gaddy and her grandson and starting shooting, ending Gaddy’s life.

However, Barber’s family says something’s not adding up.

“It’s not possible for him to be able to make it back to that place where they said she was shot at,” said a family member.

They say they were with Barber at the time of the shooting, claiming he was was at T-Mobile on Austin Peay at 2 Tuesday, not Spring Valley Cove.

“We talked to the manager and he verified. We talked to him. We have his number and he said, ‘Yeah I remember you all being here,’” a family member said.

Barber’s family says he may have known Gaddy’s family, having grown up in that neighborhood, but they don’t believe he would have any reason to kill her.

“The witness or the person who’s saying that probably knew him from that neighborhood also,” a family member said. “So, I don’t know if the real culprit looks like him or what but you know it wasn’t him.”

The family says they want justice on both ends and hopes the person responsible for Gaddy’s death will come clean.

Barber was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for his arraignment but a judge reset it to Monday. As of right now, no bond has been set.