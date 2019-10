× Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of Bill Morris Parkway at Riverdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident on Bill Morris Parkway has forced the closure of all lanes heading eastbound.

The fatal crash happened near the Riverdale exit around 2 a.m. Thursday. All lanes heading eastbound will be closed until further notice.

WREG’s Corie Ventura will have more on this accident during Daybreak.