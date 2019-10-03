× City plans pedestrian bridge to connect Bass Pro to Front Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $3.8 million, 190-foot pedestrian bridge could soon link Front Street and the Memphis Convention Center with the Bass Pro Pyramid.

The Downtown Memphis Commission this week reviewed plans from the city’s Division of Housing and Community Development for a lighted bridge spanning a riverfront railroad and trolley line that presents a barrier to pedestrians.

The previous bridges between Front Street and the Pyramid entrance on the east side were removed, and the entrances moved to the south and north sides of Bass Pro.

The city says the new bridge, which connects to two planned towers, will cut walking time between the convention center and Bass Pro from more than 25 minutes to nine. It also makes for a shorter walk from Bass Pro to the Pinch District, about eight minutes.

The city intends to start construction on the bridge in 2020. There also is a related plan to illuminate the nearby MLGW substation with colored lights.

The bridge is part of $50 million worth of planned infrastructure upgrades around the Pinch District and the St. Jude campus. The city says the work is funded by grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

