Bartlett police chief to retire after 30 years of service

BARTLETT, Tenn. — He’s served our community for 30 years and now Police Chief Glen Williamson has announced he’s ready to retire.

On Wednesday, Bartlett Mayor A. Keith McDonald released a statement saying Williamson submitted his letter of retirement earlier that day.

“After thirty years in law enforcement, I have come to the realization that this is the best time to retire for both myself and my immediate, as well as extended, family. I want you to know how truly emotional this decision is for me, because I consider this department and all the City workers family,” Williamson said in the letter.

The mayor said he is grateful for Williamson’s years of service and wished him and his family well.

Williamson’s last day will be January 3, 2020.

Assistant Chief Jeff Cox is expected to replace him the following day.