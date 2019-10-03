× Authorities seek help finding two Memphis teens missing since Sept. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy from Memphis who have both been missing since Sept. 1.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted on Twitter that 17-year-old Angela Helm and 15-year-old Joseph Fitgibbon, both of Memphis, have been missing for more than a month.

TBI said both teens have medical conditions and do not have their medications. They also said both teens have ties to East Tennessee.

TBI also said though both teens may not be currently together, investigators believe they were together at one time.

Helms is described as a white, 5-foot-4 girl, weighing 133 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue pajama pants and a white shirt.

Fitzgibbon was described by TBI as a 5-foot-5 white male, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

TBI did not have any known direction of travel for either teen or where the teens left from in Memphis.

Anyone with information on either teen’s whereabouts should call Memphis Police at 901-528-2274 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

