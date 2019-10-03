× Arkansas farmer’s crops destroyed as suspect flees from deputies

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas farmer’s crops were ruined after a man fled from deputies by driving a four wheeler through the fields.

Bruce Jones was booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, fleeing and criminal trespass.

According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with knowledge that several felony warrants had been issued for Jones spotted him driving along a state highway on September 28. He attempted to pull Jones over, but the suspect didn’t comply.

Instead, he took off through a nearby field, destroying several acres of crops that hadn’t been harvested.

Jones was able to evade capture, but was eventually taken into custody on Wednesday.

He was also charged with refusing to submit to arrest, fleeing on foot and criminal mischief.