Argument over man turns violent, lands one woman behind bars, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say an argument over a man turned violent.

On September 30, first responders were called to the 1400 block of Briercrest Lane after a man found a woman on the ground suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

That victim later told police that she was walking through the Corning Village Apartments when London Pierce attacked her following an argument over a man. She also claimed that Pierce had threatened her again with the same knife before she gave her statement to authorities on Wednesday.

That same day Pierce was taken in for questioning. She admitted to stabbing the victim, but only after the other woman spit in her face, police said.

Pierce was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.