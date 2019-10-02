Your Voice, Your Vote: Memphians gear up for important election day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just one day, Memphis voters will select a mayor for the next four years, as well as 13 city council seats, a city court clerk and three municipal judges. A local sales tax referendum is also on the ballot.

Voting machines have already been tested and delivered to precincts, but preparations for the big day are far from over.

Officials are confident Thursday's election will go off without a hitch. They said more than enough voting machines are already in place.

"Today, the officers of election are picking up their emergency ballots, their poll books and their supplies, everything you need to run an election," said Linda Phillips, administrator of Shelby County elections. "This is not a county-wide election, so we don't send out all the machines we own. Actually, we have enough machines out there that are ready that we could do a 120,00 voters tomorrow. 55,000 is more of what I'm expecting, so I think we have plenty of equipment out there."

Gloria Jones, a veteran precinct election officer, is looking forward to Thursday's election.

"Very, very big responsibility," she said.

Robert Meyers, a former Shelby County election commissioner, will be working as a polling place inspector and hopes for a good turnout.

"I've been assigned five precincts," Meyers said. "So I will make sure those precincts are opening up on time, at the end of the day closing on time and then trouble-shooting and helping the officers throughout the rest of the day."

There are some important things to remember before heading to the polls.

"Know where you're going," Phillips said. "Because if you've moved since the last time you voted, make sure you're in the right place. Because tomorrow, unlike early voting, tomorrow there's only one correct place for you to vote."

Voters also need a photo ID.

"College student IDs are not acceptable, but bring your driver's license, your State ID, your handgun permit, your passport, your passport card," Phillips said. "If you're an employee of the Federal Government, of the State of Tennessee, your employee ID will work. If you've forgot all those, you can vote a provisional ballot."

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Keep up with election coverage all day on News Channel 3, WREG.com and on our Facebook page. We'll share the results as they're announced.