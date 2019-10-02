× Truck driver wanted for child sex abuse in Florida arrested in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Authorities in Florida and Arkansas worked together to arrest a truck driver who was wanted for sexual abuse of a child.

Michael Shane Corbin, 44, was arrested in West Memphis last week after he attempted to sexually assault a child in Florida while staying overnight in his semi-truck, according to post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, obtained an arrest warrant for Corbin for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old.

Corbin was found in Arkansas and was arrested by West Memphis Police on Sept. 25.

He is facing charges in Florida of lewd and lascivious behavior by an offender 18 years of age or older with a victim 12 years of age to 16 years of age, distributing obscene material to a minor and use of an electronic device to lure a child.

Corbin is currently in West Memphis awaiting extradition to Florida.