TRAFFIC ALERT: Separate accidents on Bill Morris Parkway, I-240 cause delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-240 was shut down in Midtown because of an overturned tractor trailer.

Police told WREG the southbound lanes at I-240 near Jackson Avenue were closed Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler wrecked near I-240 and Madison Avenue.

It’s not yet clear whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Around the same time there was another accident reported in the westbound lanes of Bill Morris Parkway and Ridgeway.

Traffic was also delayed in that area.

