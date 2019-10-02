× Police: Downed power lines close northbound lanes of Lamar Avenue near Tuggle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tuesday evening crash on Lamar Avenue was still having an impact on traffic early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a woman in a black SUV hit a pole at Lamar and Tuggle around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The impact downed several power lines, forcing lanes to close as crews worked to clean up the scene.

MPD dispatch told WREG those downed power lines continued to affect northbound traffic well into Wednesday morning. Only the southbound lanes of Lamar Avenue were open at one point.

At 6 a.m., police said the scene had been cleared and all lanes were back open.