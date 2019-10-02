Pass It On: Helping a McNairy County deputy in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Meet our playmaker, Sheriff Guy Buck.

"One of our deputies was injured about a month ago in in traffic accident."

The deputy is Greg Slack. He was responding to a wreckless driver call.

"As he was responding that vehicle actually struck him head on. Of course, it was a terrible accident. He was trapped in the vehicle for about an hour and he's been here for over a month.

Here is the Regional One Hospital.

"He was a new employee which means he didn't have a lot of benefits built up yet, didn't have a lot of sick time built up."

Which is why a group from Selmer, Tennessee sold t-shirts to raise money for their co-worker.

"Well if you'd put out your hand, I want to help out today, alright? So let's start with $100, $200 and $300 from News Channel 3. Plus an anonymous donor also gives an additional $300 for a total of $600 dollars."

"That's awesome."

"And I happen to know they have another little surprise up their sleeves too."

Buck led WREG's Tim Simpson to see Slack and counted out the money from Pass It On.

Then came another surprise.

"These young ladies over here in the office, they did a fundraiser for you. And we're going to be able to add to your Pass It On. We have 50 $100 bills to add to it."

That's $5,000 cash! And how does Deputy Slack feel?

"Truly blessed, truly blessed. I'm glad to be here. Glad to have good support of the staff. Great hospital staff. God's been with me, and family and friends. So it's been a long road, but we'll get through it."

Deputy Slack is fortunate he survived the head on collision. He's also fortunate to have friends like these who truly care.