× Two people dead after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitehaven.

Police said it happened near the corner of Lakeview and Mart on Wednesday.

One person was pronounced dead while the other was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Several hours after the shooting, police announced the second victim did not survive her injuries.

No additional details were released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.