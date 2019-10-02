× Men charged after 11-year-old shot in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men have been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was shot in Highland Heights.

The little girl was walking down Lamphier with her 17-year-old cousin when someone started shooting, striking her in the arm.

Officers said they located spent shell casings, blood and a vehicle that was damaged by the gunfire on the scene.

While investigating, authorities said Janmarvis Thomas approached law enforcement and identified himself as the owner of the damaged vehicle. He claimed that Gregory Scruggs had called him following an altercation with another man. Scruggs allegedly asked Thomas to pick him up and bring him his gun.

Thomas said he complied.

Later, Scruggs met with officers and stated that he, Thomas and Eric Small confronted the man he had been involved in an altercation with. Gregory said he then stepped out of Thomas’ vehicle and opened fire. The other man returned fire hitting Small.

Scruggs said that the 11-year-old and her cousin were behind the intended target when he started shooting, but claimed someone inside the car struck her.

Thomas, Smalls and Scruggs were all charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Smalls was also charged with filing a false police report after he claimed to have been shot at Pillow and Dorris.