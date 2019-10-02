Live at 9: Go Jim Go!, severe weather preparedness, Head Over Heels & Watercooler Wednesday

Go Jim Go! Telethon
Go Jim Go! Six days and 333 miles as WREG’s Jim Jaggers rides to raise money for children at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. WREG’s Jerrita Patterson explained how everyone cane make a difference with a simple phone call.
Being prepared for emergencies in Shelby County
When it comes to severe weather there are things you too can do to be prepared. The Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office stopped by with some tips on what you can do now to get ready.
Head Over Heels
Combine The Go-Go's, an all-star cast, killer choreography and the fight to save a kingdom and you get Head Over Heels. It's going to be playing at Circuit Playhouse at Playhouse on the Square.
Watercooler Wednesday
We're talking about gaming as a competitive sport, the cost of dating and a new law impacting college athletes. It's all coming up in this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.